Nassar Meets With An Accident While Shooting; Suffers Minor Injuries

Nassar, the senior actor met with an accident during the shooting. As per the latest reports, Nassar fell from the staircase when he was shooting at the Telangana police academy for the upcoming Telugu film Spark. The actor, who suffered minor injuries in the accident, is currently admitted to a private hospital.

The sources close to the project suggest that Nassar fell from the staircase while shooting an important sequence of the Aravind Kumar Ravivarma directorial. Reportedly, he landed on his face and injured his eye in the process. Along with the actor, his co-stars Suhasini Maniratnam, Mehreen Pirzada, and Sayaji Shinde were also present at the location when the accident happened.

According to the reports published by News18, Nassar's family members confirmed that he is doing fine now. The senior actor underwent minor surgery and is currently on his road to recovery. His family members also assured the media that there is no reason for any concern. Nassar is expected to resume shooting for Spark after a few weeks of complete rest.

Nasser will be next seen in Ponniyin Selvan, the highly anticipated Mani Ratnam directorial which is slated to hit the theatres on September 30, this year. If the reports are to be believed, the senior actor is playing the role of Veera Pandiyan, the King of Pandiyas in the historical drama. Nassar is also currently serving as the president of Tamil Nadigal Sangam.