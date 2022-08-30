Natchathiram Nagargiradhu First Review: Pa Ranjith's Film Gets A Thumbs Up!

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, the highly anticipated Pa Ranjith directorial is gearing up for a theatrical release on August 31, Wednesday. Ahead of its release, director Pa Ranjith had organised a premiere show for the multi-starrer in Mumbai. Natchathiram Nagargiradhu has totally impressed the film industry members including directors Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan, and others.

Anurag Kashyap, who is highly impressed with the Pa Ranjith directorial, took to his official Instagram page and heaped praises on the film. "Saw #natchathiramnagargiradhu last night. The uncensored version . This is a film playing inside Pa Ranjith's head . There is an order in his chaotic mind . Where so many of his identities are having conversations and conflicting with each other . They just want to be and in order to be, they have to assert themselves and hold on to their grounds. It's a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred." wrote the celebrated filmmaker.

"Rene in the film imbibes the spirit of Pa Ranjith . This is His most personal work and my favourite Pa Ranjith film. He is his most vulnerable and naked in this film . Special mention for all the wonderful actors and the music and the cinematographer and the editor and the whole crew," added Anurag Kashyap. He is also seen sharing a warm moment with director Pa Ranjith post the screening of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, in the pictures that are going viral on social media.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu also impressed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, who expressed his thoughts on the film with a Twitter post. "@beemji opens #NatchathiramNagargiradhu with Nina Simone playing over a Gustav Klimt to see a couple arguing over Ilaiyaraaja. Irreverent, form-bending masterpiece from Pa Ranjith! Outstanding performances by Dushara Vijayan, Kalaiyarasan Anbu, and Kalidas Jayaram," reads Ghaywan's post.

Coming to Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, the Pa Ranjith directorial is a romantic musical that features Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, and Kalaiyarasaran Anbu in the lead roles. A Kishor Kumar is the director of photography. RK Selva has handled the editing. Tenma has composed music for the film, which is bankrolled by Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films.