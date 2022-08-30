    For Quick Alerts
      Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

      Director Pa Ranjith's latest venture, a romantic musical film starring a couple of young actors like Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiyarasan, and Dushara Vijayan among others has opened to positive word-of-mouth. The movie dabbles with several topics representing issues from today's world including love, politics, LGBTQIA communities, and et al.

      The movie has transgender actress Sherin Celin Mathew, who played Sylvia in the film. The actress died by suicide on May 2022 in Kochi.

      Pa Ranjith has written the film as well and has been receiving appreciation for the story, and narration. He cleverly touched on several social issues and succeeded in putting them in a perspective for the viewers. Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also heaped praises on the film and Pa Ranjith for the honest attempt at showcasing the issues.

      The movie made its way to the theatres a few hours ago and the unscrupulous websites lurking around for the opportunity have pounced at it. They have copied the film in its original form in high quality and started sharing the links to the same. The links have gone viral on social media as well. The movie was thus made available online to watch and download.

      The movie stars Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Charles Vinoth, Manisa Tait, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Subatra Robert, Vinsu Rachel Sam among others in pivotal roles.

      Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is produced by Vignesh Sundaresan and Manoj Leonel Jahson under Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films banners. Cinematography is handled by A Kishor Kumar and edited by RK Selva. The film's soundtrack is composed by Tenma.

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 2:00 [IST]
