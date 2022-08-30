Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Director
Pa
Ranjith's
latest
venture,
a
romantic
musical
film
starring
a
couple
of
young
actors
like
Kalidas
Jayaram,
Kalaiyarasan,
and
Dushara
Vijayan
among
others
has
opened
to
positive
word-of-mouth.
The
movie
dabbles
with
several
topics
representing
issues
from
today's
world
including
love,
politics,
LGBTQIA
communities,
and
et
al.
The
movie
has
transgender
actress
Sherin
Celin
Mathew,
who
played
Sylvia
in
the
film.
The
actress
died
by
suicide
on
May
2022
in
Kochi.
Pa
Ranjith
has
written
the
film
as
well
and
has
been
receiving
appreciation
for
the
story,
and
narration.
He
cleverly
touched
on
several
social
issues
and
succeeded
in
putting
them
in
a
perspective
for
the
viewers.
Renowned
Bollywood
filmmaker
Anurag
Kashyap
also
heaped
praises
on
the
film
and
Pa
Ranjith
for
the
honest
attempt
at
showcasing
the
issues.
The
movie
made
its
way
to
the
theatres
a
few
hours
ago
and
the
unscrupulous
websites
lurking
around
for
the
opportunity
have
pounced
at
it.
They
have
copied
the
film
in
its
original
form
in
high
quality
and
started
sharing
the
links
to
the
same.
The
links
have
gone
viral
on
social
media
as
well.
The
movie
was
thus
made
available
online
to
watch
and
download.
The
movie
stars
Kalaiyarasan,
Dushara
Vijayan,
Shabeer
Kallarakkal,
Charles
Vinoth,
Manisa
Tait,
Hari
Krishnan
Anbudurai,
Subatra
Robert,
Vinsu
Rachel
Sam
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Natchathiram
Nagargiradhu
is
produced
by
Vignesh
Sundaresan
and
Manoj
Leonel
Jahson
under
Neelam
Productions
and
Yaazhi
Films
banners.
Cinematography
is
handled
by
A
Kishor
Kumar
and
edited
by
RK
Selva.
The
film's
soundtrack
is
composed
by
Tenma.