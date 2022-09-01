Natchathiram Nagargiradhu OTT Release Date: The Rebellious Romantic Drama Is Likely To Land On Sony LIV

Pa
Ranjith
is
known
for
writing
scenes
that
make
you
uncomfortable,
intentionally,
and
for
the
right
reasons.
He
has
done
exactly
that
with
Natchathiram
Nagargiradhu.
The
film's
OTT
release
is
highly
anticipated.
Natchathiram
Nagargiradhu
is
expected
to
be
released
on
Sony
LIV,
although
there
has
not
been
any
official
announcement
yet.
And
the
OTT
release
date
is
likely
to
be
in
the
last
week
of
September
or
the
first
week
of
October.
As
did
his
other
films,
Natchathiram
Nagargiradhu
talks
about
how
certain
communities
are
oppressed
and
bullied
brutally.
Oftentimes,
this
bullying
is
not
even
driven
by
greed
or
survival
instinct,
but
by
merely
an
inflated
ego.
Ranjith
has
tried
to
explain
how
ego
influences
people
to
get
indulged
in
fictitious
layers
of
social
hierarchy.
But
this
time
around,
Ranjith
has
primarily
focused
on
how
people
let
social
constraints
affect
how
they
treat
their
partners.
There
is
also
the
angle
of
how
parents
try
to
dictate
their
children
with
marriage
which
has
been
spoken
about
quite
a
lot,
but
because
the
film
is
centered
on
oppression
and
relationships,
the
angle
becomes
a
relevant
reiteration.
Natchathiram
Nagargiradhu
comes
with
a
prominent
presence
of
Isaignaani
Ilayaraaja,
and
it's
interesting
how
his
music
becomes
a
narrative
device
in
the
film
whenever
it
comes
up
in
conversations
or
when
characters
hum
his
songs.
It
would
be
nice
to
know
the
Maestro
felt
about
this
film.