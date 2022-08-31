Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Director Pa Ranjith is one young talented director of Kollywood, who has carved a niche for himself with his out-of-the-box content and filmmaking techniques. His latest is a thought provoking film which dabbles with several issues like love, politics, LGBTQ communities, rape, and poverty among all. The movie, Natchathiram Natagiradhu is touted to be a romantical musical drama and hit the screens on August 31.

Budding actors like Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiyarasan, and Dushara Vijayan among others has opened to positive word-of-mouth. The film has transgender actress Sherin Celin Mathew, who played Sylvia in the film. The actress died by suicide on May 2022 in Kochi.

Pa Ranjith has written the film as well and has been receiving appreciation for the story, and narration. He cleverly touched on several social issues and succeeded in putting them in a perspective for the viewers. Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who happened to watch a special preview of the film in Mumbai hugged Ranjith and heaped praises on the film and Pa Ranjith for the honest attempt at showcasing the issues.

The movie stars Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Charles Vinoth, Manisa Tait, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Subatra Robert, Vinsu Rachel Sam among others in pivotal roles.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is produced by Vignesh Sundaresan and Manoj Leonel Jahson under Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films banners. Cinematography is handled by A Kishor Kumar and edited by RK Selva. The film's soundtrack is composed by Tenma.