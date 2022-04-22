Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Love Story, Age Difference, Marriage Date - All You Need To Know

Kollywood
star
couple
Vignesh
Shivan
and
Nayanthara
have
been
neck
deep
in
love
for
the
past
few
years.
The
adorable
couple
had
been
going
on
several
foreign
trips
together
as
they
appear
to
be
enjoying
each
other's
company
big
time.
Now,
reports
are
emerging,
claiming
that
the
stage
is
set
for
Vignesh
and
Nayanthara
to
take
their
relationship
to
the
next
level.
As
per
reports,
Vignesh
Shivan
and
Nayanthara
might
be
tying
the
knot
this
June.
It
is
heard
that
the
couple
has
decided
to
take
the
big
jump
and
enter
the
wedlock
in
June
2022.
This
sure
is
an
exciting
update
for
the
followers
of
the
couple.
But
the
couple
hasn't
yet
issued
an
official
communication
in
this
regard.
However,
a
handful
of
reliable
reports
have
affirmed
that
the
much
talked
about
wedding
will
be
happening
in
the
above
mentioned
month.
Vignesh
and
Nayanthara
are
said
to
have
developed
a
liking
towards
each
other
while
working
Naanum
Rowdy
Thaan
and
later
fell
for
each
other.
Nayanthara
is
37
years
old
now
and
Vignesh
is
36.
But
as
of
now,
Vignesh
and
Nayanthara
are
keenly
awaiting
the
theatrical
release
of
Kaathuvaakula
Rendu
Kaadhal
which
is
due
for
release
on
the
28th
of
April.
The
film
is
directed
by
Vignesh
Shivan
and
it
has
Vijay
Sethupathi
and
Samantha
in
the
lead
roles.
The
film
has
garnered
decent
expectations
and
it
is
expected
to
open
on
a
strong
note
in
Tamil
Nadu.