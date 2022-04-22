Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Love Story, Age Difference, Marriage Date - All You Need To Know

Kollywood star couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been neck deep in love for the past few years. The adorable couple had been going on several foreign trips together as they appear to be enjoying each other's company big time. Now, reports are emerging, claiming that the stage is set for Vignesh and Nayanthara to take their relationship to the next level.

As per reports, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara might be tying the knot this June. It is heard that the couple has decided to take the big jump and enter the wedlock in June 2022. This sure is an exciting update for the followers of the couple.

But the couple hasn't yet issued an official communication in this regard. However, a handful of reliable reports have affirmed that the much talked about wedding will be happening in the above mentioned month.

Vignesh and Nayanthara are said to have developed a liking towards each other while working Naanum Rowdy Thaan and later fell for each other. Nayanthara is 37 years old now and Vignesh is 36.

But as of now, Vignesh and Nayanthara are keenly awaiting the theatrical release of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which is due for release on the 28th of April. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and it has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in the lead roles. The film has garnered decent expectations and it is expected to open on a strong note in Tamil Nadu.