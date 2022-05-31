Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Marriage Guest List: Vijay, Ajith Kumar, And Other Celebrities To Attend: Report

If rumour mills are anything to go by, Nayanthara and her director boyfriend Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the nuptial knot on June 9 in Mahabalipuram.

Given the ongoing trend of hush-hush weddings, we are excited about the wedding and can't wait for the first look glimpse of Nayanthara on her D Day.

A few days ago, there were reports about an alleged digital invite to save the date for the couple's impending wedding. The wedding would apparently be a small and intimate affair with only the closest of friends and family in attendance.

The couple is openly religious. They make it a point to visit temples across South India whenever they can. Given this fact, the duo will have a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, at least we believe so.

Adding to the speculations, we now have news about the guestlist for the wedding reception to be thrown for friends from the industry. The couple reportedly is prepping to hold a reception party in Chennai on June 8.

According to the gossip bee, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Suriya, couple's close friend Anirudh, television host DD, etc., are going to attend the reception party. About 30 invitations for the reception were sent out.

While there was no official news or statement from the duo or their friends as yet, we hope this news is true.

For the unversed, Nayanthara came back to films after a break with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, directed by Vignesh Shivan. The couple met on the sets and fell in love. They started living together in the last couple of years.