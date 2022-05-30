Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Marriage Date & Other Details Are Here?

Fans of actress Nayanthara are super excited s their prayers have been finally answered. The actress and her long-time beau Vignesh Shivan have finally decided to take their relationship a step higher by tying the nuptial knot.

Although there were rumours about the couple having a traditional Hindu wedding in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in June, there was no concrete information about the same. Neither Vignesh, who is super active on social media nor Nayanthara confirmed anything.

Meanwhile, a leading entertainment website has published a digital invite which is allegedly the wedding invite of the actress-director duo.

The digital invite mentioned that the wedding will take place on June 9 in Mahabs. While we aren't sure if the content and the invite are authentic and for real, we just love the idea of it. Nayan and Vignesh have set some realistic couple goals of sorts and kick-started a trend in south film industry by living together and supporting each other.

Vignesh always takes to his social media handle to shower praises and appreciate Nayan. Both of them are very close to their respective families and keep their personal life private to an extent. They often holiday in foreign countries and fly by private jets to maintain privacy.

The two first met on the sets of Vignesh's debut as a director- 2015's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan starring Vijay Sethupathi, in which Nayanthara was the female lead. The phase was a difficult one for Nayanthara as she was healing from a break-up and personal life crisis. The duo got closer during the filming of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and ever since started dating.

Now that the news of their wedding broke out, fans can't keep their calm. Going by the trend, the wedding is going to be an intimate affair. If that is the case, we can't wait to see the pictures from the duo's wedding.

On the professional front, Vignesh's latest release Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal released in theatres in April. The movie has Nayanthara, Samantha, and Vijay Sethupathi. Though the movie was met with a lukewarm response from the moviegoers, the film's music composed by Anirudh was a super hit.