Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Love For Vignesh Shivan; Reveals Why She Avoids Film Promotional Events!

Earlier this year, actress Nayanthara, who is one of the star heroines of the South Indian film industry, acted in the romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by her lovable husband Vignesh Shivan. Then comes her thriller Tamil film O2, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Followed by director Mohan Raja's Godfather in Telugu and Alphonse Puthren's Gold in Malayalam.

Nayanthara, who is currently making her debut in Bollywood, will be seen in director Atlee's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara's next horror movie is Connect, directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who directed Nayanthara's Maya. Starring Nayanthara along with Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher in lead roles, Connect also stars Vinay Roy and Hania Nafeesa in prominent roles. Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, Prithvi Chandrasekhar is composing the music for Connect with cinematography by Manikandan Krishnamachari.

This 99-minute film, Connect will release tomorrow December 22, 2022 in theatres near you. Meanwhile, after a long gap, actress Nayanthara spoke in a special interview for the movie Connect. The first episode of this exclusive interview with Nayanthara is now out, hosted by DD (Aka) Divya Dharshini, where Nayanthara answer her fans questions in an interesting way. Some of her answers for DD's questions are here:

What is Love according to Nayanthara?

My husband is my love. He is the living meaning for my love right from the day we started loving each other. I'm feel so happy when I'm with him.

Reason behind avoiding film events

"In my early film career, a lot of films came on my way where women were not given much importance. At that time, even when going to an audio launch, they would women hide everywhere. Heroines don't have much value. They don't talk much about heroines. That's why I started avoiding going to film events."

Message to fans

I'm watching everything even if I'm not in social media. Every tweet, a lot of people wished me a happy birthday. What's special about this is that they know I'm not on social media, and they're not going to get any response from me. I don't even send them a heart or a thank you.

Even if I don't send it, I think my biggest blessing is their greetings that say we wish for you. Others are on social media and will give at least a small response to this kind of greeting. Nothing like that in my case. I feel so moved when I see so much love and every tweet that comes, I feel like I have done something right somewhere. I couldn't have said anything back then to all those who congratulated me like this. But I'll say it now. I Really Really Love you all and I owe you all so much. I got such a wonderful fan following. No matter what happens, my fans stand by me and that's a real blessing. I owe a lot of gratitude to them from the bottom of my heart.