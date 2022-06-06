Nayanthara's O2 OTT Release Date And Time: This Gripping Thriller Will Stream From June 17 On Disney+ Hotstar

Nayanthara, who was last seen in her fiance Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadal is all set to come up with O2 (Oxygen), a thriller directed by GK Viknesh. The movie's trailer was released recently and skipped theatrical release. The movie will have a direct OTT release.

Nayanthara will be seen portraying the role of a mother to an 8-year-old son with breathing issues. The bus they are traveling in gets tumbled into a valley trapping the passengers. With everyone's life at risk and bleak chances of surviving, how the mother saves the only oxygen cylinder she possesses for her kid forms the crux of the story.

Check out the film's trailer here

Disney Hotstar will stream the movie, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam for streaming from June 17.

The movie is said to be shot extensively in the hilly regions of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Master Ritwik played the son's role of Nayanthara in the film which includes RNR Manohar, Leena and Aadukalam Murugadoss, and Jaffar Idukki in other prominent roles.

Music for the film is rendered by Vishal Chandrasekhar and editing is done by Selva RK.