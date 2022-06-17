    For Quick Alerts
      Nayanthara's O2 Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

      Nayanthara, who was last seen as Kanmani in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has now come up with a gripping survival thriller, O2.

      Nayanthara is seen as a mother of a eight-year-old boy protecting his son from a breathing disorder. She always carries an oxygen tank to support him and on an unfateful night, the bus they are traveling in gets thrown off into a valley, trapping everyone inside.

      How an imperative mother protects her son and the oxygen cylinder, what happens to them forms the story of O2. The movie skipped theatrical release and digital streaming rights are acquired by direct OTT platform Disney plus Hotstar. The movie premiered from June 17.

      But even for the OTT releases, the movies are being copied and made available on other illegal websites for download. The movies and webseries that are having a direct release on OTTs are also falling prey to the piracy. Nayanthara's 02 also surfaced on several such unscrupulous websites within hours of its premiere.

      Check out the trailer of O2 (Oxygen) here

      Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, O2 is directed by GK Viknesh. Vishal Chandrasekhar scored music for this film and Selva RK edited O2.

      The movie, although shot originally in Tamil, is available in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi as well. The movie is shot at the hill stations spreading over Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

      RNR Manohar, Leena, Aadukalam Murugadoss, and Jaffar Idukki will be seen portraying prominent roles in O2.

