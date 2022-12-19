Nayanthara Starrer Connect In Big Trouble; Theater Owners Refuses To Release The No Interval Horror Thriller

Director Ashwin Saravanan is famous for his thriller films like Maya and Game Over. Currently, the film Connect is directed by him and Nayanthara is acting. The film is slated to release on December 22, 2022. After marriage, Nayanthara is busy acting in all languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Film runs for 99Mins without Intermission. Theatre owners are against this. They need Interval: for Samosa - Pepsi - Popcorn vettai. pic.twitter.com/RtQOgmzxKD — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) December 19, 2022

The 2015 movie Maya was a huge hit. Like the film Maya, the film Connect is also made as a thriller film. Produced by Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures, the film features actress Nayanthara, Anupam Kher, Hania Nafeesa, Sathyaraj, Vinay Roy in lead roles.

The film Connect has a running time of only 90 minutes. The film crew has decided to release the film without any break as the film should not lose its interest. But theater owners are saying that they cannot release the film without a break.

Due to this, there is a problem in the release of the film Connect. Efforts are being made to resolve this issue through conversation.

Nayanthara - Vignesh Shivan's wedding was held in a grand manner in June, 2022. And on October 9, the couple became parents to twin boys through a surrogate mother. So this year is Nayanthara's first birthday with her husband and children. It will be an unforgettable birthday in her lifetime. The teaser of Lady Super Star Nayanthara's upcoming film Connect directed by Ashwin Saravanan was released on her birthday (November 18, 2022).

The teaser looks so promising with its brilliant shot selection and background score. Casting great actors like Sathyaraj, Vinay & Anupam Kher gives astylish unique look and feel to the film. The panning shot to witness the ghost in the child makes the audience scream. Terrific teaser from a dedicated team!

Prithvi has composed the music, Manikandan Krishnamachari has done the cinematography and Richard Kevin has done the editing for the no interval horror thriller.

Her fans are eagerly waiting for this film to get a smooth release. But the theatre owners are refusing to release the 90 minutes film as doesn't have an interval block. They further said that their business in snacks and beverages is more than the ticket cost and complaints that the movie team is trying to spoil the business.

Actress Nayanthara is currently acting in films such as Lady Superstar 75, Jaawan and Iraivan. Let's hope for a positive result about the release of the film after the discussion between Connect movie team and the theatre owners.