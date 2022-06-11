Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Appear Before Media As Newlyweds; Couple Thanks Them!

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one blissful happy couple. They visited Tirupati after tying the nuptial knot in an intimate set-up on June 9.

After the wedding, the couple visited Tirupati to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The couple extended their share of charity on the occasion. Not only that, but the new generation couple, who have dated for about six years and lived together, have also made it a point to appear before the media for a casual meet and greet.

Speaking on the occasion, Nayanthara who first began speaking said, "Thank you so much for coming. The kind of support you all have shown throughout the years for us is very immense. Now that we got married, we need the same support hereafter."

Vignesh continued, "It is a very special moment. Thank you one and all, it feels surreal to stand here today like this. I first met her to narrate a story and today we are here. We are hoping for the same kind of support in our future professional lives."

The couple arranged for a wedding feast for the media personnel at a star hotel in Chennai, where the event took place. For the media interaction, Nayanthara wore a yellow coloured silk saree with a dark teal colour sleeveless blouse. Vignesh Shivan chose a cement-coloured shirt. Nayanthara accessorized her outfit with gold temple jewellery and kept her locks open in waves.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan also rendered an apology about them wearing footwear and posing for a photo shoot at the temple premises. He mentioned, "We both are a very religious couple. Initially, we wanted to get married in Tirupati but we couldn't due to various logistical reasons. In the last 30 days, we visited the temple nearly five times. In a hurry, wearing footwear completely skipped our minds. We only thought of the pictures as a first-time memory after the wedding."