Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Honeymoon Pictures From Thailand Ooze Warmth & Love. Check Them Out Here!

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have taken off to the dreamy island country Thailand for their honeymoon. The duo, who have been setting couple goals for the last few years, are continuing to make the singles and married couples jealous by sharing adorable pictures oozing warmth and happiness, on social media.

The couple, who met during the filming of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the year 2015 started dating immediately. They moved in and lived together for about five years before walking down the aisle on June 9 at a resort in Mahabalipuram.

Soon after tying the nuptial knot under a dreamy glass ceiling mandap adorned with yellow and white coloured flowers and green foil, they headed for Tirupati seeking the blessings of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy. The couple got embroiled in a controversy at the temple for wearing footwear and posing for pictures. Following the event, Vignesh Shivan issued an apology letter for causing hurt and becoming the reason for the anguish of many devotees and the TTD.

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh then traveled to Kochi, the former's home town to spend a few days. While in Kochi, the couple visited several temples and finally jetted off to Thailand to spend their special time together as a man and wife.

Take a look at the pictures from their honeymoon shared by Vignesh Shivan on Instagram below:

https://www.instagram.com/wikkiofficial/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are holidaying in a private resort in Thailand and he shared some pictures under the hashtag #wikkiclicks in which Nayan was seen in a cotton sleeveless summer fashion dress.

She looks like sunshine in the pictures with natural light beaming on them. In a picture, Nayan was seen sitting in a chair and reaching out to Vignesh as he leaned in. In another, she walks straight into the sun's rays. In another, there is a silhouette of Nayanthara captured from behind as she faces the sun. And in the other one, the couple is clicked staring into each other's eyes holding hands.