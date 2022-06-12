Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Tirupati Visit Stir Controversy; The Newlyweds To Issue An Apology?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the lady superstar and talented filmmaker entered the wedlock on June 9, Thursday, in a grand ceremony which was held in Chennai. The couple visited the Tirupati temple the next day, and their pictures had gone viral on social media. However, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Tirupati visit has now stirred controversy.

The newlyweds, who participated in Kalyanatsavam, got into a controversy after Nayanthara was seen wearing footwear on the premises of the holy shrine. According to Narasimha Kishore, the Chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, wearing footwear inside the temple premises is strictly prohibited.

"Nayanathara was seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted. We have even noticed that they did a photo shoot inside the temple's premises, which is again prohibited. Private cameras are not allowed inside the Holy Shrine," said Narasimha Kishore in a recent interaction with the media personnel.

The Chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam also confirmed that they are serving notice to Nayanthara, for violating the temple rules. "We are serving notices to Nayanathara. We have also spoken to her and she wants to release a video to the press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD, and pilgrims. However, we have decided to serve notices to her," he concluded.