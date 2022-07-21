Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Documentary To Stream On Netflix Soon: Reports

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding has been making headlines once again, after the reports regarding the OTT giant Netflix's dispute with the newlyweds. It was reported that Netflix is upset with the director for posting the wedding pics on social media, as they had bought the exclusive rights to the wedding video.

It was even rumoured that Netflix has served a legal notice to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, asking to return the price of wedding video rights, which is around Rs. 25 Crore. But now, the reports suggest that the issue between Netflix and the newlyweds is solved, and the wedding documentary will stream on the platform very soon.

Tanya Bami, the Series Head of Netflix India confirmed the reports in a statement. "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond. Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh," reads the statement.

According to the rumourmills, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara decided to reveal the wedding pictures on social media on their one-month anniversary, as they felt that it is already too late. The couple was reportedly disappointed that Netflix did not announce the release date of their wedding documentary even after one month after the wedding, and felt that the public interest in the same might decrease with time. With the Netflix's decision, the long wait of the fans and well-wishers of the lady superstar and talented filmmaker is coming to an end.