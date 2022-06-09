Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar & Others To Attend?

Nayanthara
and
Vignesh
Shivan,
the
popular
star
couple
is
finally
all
set
to
tie
the
knot
on
June
9,
Thursday.
The
wedding,
which
is
touted
to
be
a
grand
affair,
is
being
held
in
Mahabalipuram,
Chennai.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
popular
stars
including
Rajinikanth,
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Ajith
Kumar,
and
others
will
attend
Nayanthara
and
Vignesh
Shivan's
wedding.
Even
though
the
couple
has
not
revealed
any
details
yet,
it
has
been
confirmed
that
the
wedding
is
being
held
at
a
luxury
resort
in
Mahabalipuram.
Nayanthara
and
Vignesh
Shivan
have
booked
the
entire
property,
which
has
around
130
rooms,
for
their
wedding.
The
sources
close
to
the
couple
suggest
that
the
property
has
been
booked
until
the
upcoming
weekend.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
superstar
Rajinikanth
and
Ajith
Kumar,
who
have
shared
the
screen
with
Nayanthara
in
multiple
films,
are
on
the
confirmed
guest
list.
Bollywood
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
who
is
sharing
the
screen
with
Nayanthara
in
her
Hindi
debut
project,
is
also
said
to
be
attending
the
wedding.
The
actress
and
filmmaker
have
also
invited
the
other
popular
names
in
the
industry,
including
kamal
Haasan,
Chiranjeevi,
Thalapathy
Vijay,
Suriya,
Karthi,
Vijay
Sethupathi,
Samantha,
and
others.