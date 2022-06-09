Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar & Others To Attend?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the popular star couple is finally all set to tie the knot on June 9, Thursday. The wedding, which is touted to be a grand affair, is being held in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. If the reports are to be believed, popular stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and others will attend Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding.

Even though the couple has not revealed any details yet, it has been confirmed that the wedding is being held at a luxury resort in Mahabalipuram. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have booked the entire property, which has around 130 rooms, for their wedding. The sources close to the couple suggest that the property has been booked until the upcoming weekend.

If the reports are to be believed, superstar Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar, who have shared the screen with Nayanthara in multiple films, are on the confirmed guest list. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is sharing the screen with Nayanthara in her Hindi debut project, is also said to be attending the wedding. The actress and filmmaker have also invited the other popular names in the industry, including kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, and others.