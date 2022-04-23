Nelson Dilipkumar Might Join Hands With Dhanush After Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 169

A lot is being speculated about Dhanush's next film, but seems like the star is in no mood to sign further projects, given that he already has a lot on his plate. After Maaran, the revered actor will next be seen in Vaathi, Naane Varuven, Thiruchithrambalam and of course his Hollywood debut film The Gray Man. Although an official word is awaited, rumours are rife that Dhanush will be joining hands with Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar. Yes, you read that right!

Rumouredly, the actor is in talks with the team and is likely to sign on the dotted lines very soon. It is being said that Nelson has narrated a storyline to the actor, but seems like the National Award-winning actor hasn't given his nod to the project so far. If everything falls in place, the project with Dhanush in the lead role will start rolling after the director's next with Rajinikanth tentatively titled #Thalaivar169.

Notably, earlier, reports claimed that Rajinikanth was looking for a replacement for Nelson Dilipkumar, as he was disappointed with the average response of Beast, however, the actor's team later denied the reports stating that the film is very much on. To confirm his collaboration, the superstar even updated his Twitter cover page with the announcement picture of #Thalaivar169 featuring himself. As of now, the film is yet to go on floors. Reportedly, the team is waiting for the director to finalize the script. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for Rajini's next.

On a related note, Rajinikanth was previously seen in Siva's Annaatthe which too received an average response from the audience.