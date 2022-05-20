    For Quick Alerts
      Nenjuku Needhi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

      Udhayanidhi Stalin's latest release Nenjuku Needhi, directed by Arunraja Kamaraj opened to a thumping box office response. The movie, which is an official remake of the Hindi film Article 15, is the story of an IPS officer investigating a missing case of a Dalit girl and a murder case of two.

      Udhayanidhi Stalin and the director have been getting good applause for their hard work in Nenjuku Needhi. Viewers even opined that Nenjuku Needhi is by far the best character for Udhayanidhi.

      Even so, the movie, which was released on May 20, has fallen prey to piracy by some illegal websites that have leaked the film online. After the release of the film, many websites and links were seen doing the rounds on social networking sites, causing damage to the makers and disappointing moviegoers.

      Tanya Ravichandran,and Shivani Rajasekhar are among other actors who played prominent roles in the film produced by Boney Kapoor.

      Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 17:22 [IST]
