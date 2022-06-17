Nenjuku Needhi OTT Release Date & Time: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Action Thriller Will Stream On SonyLIV On June 23

Nenjuku
Needhi
is
a
political
action
drama
directed
by
Arunraja
Kamaraj
starring
Udhayanidhi
Stalin,
Aari
Arujunan,
Tanya
Ravichandra,
and
Shivani
Rajasekhar
in
prominent
roles.
Udayanidhi
Stalin
played
the
role
of
a
government-appointed
public
servant
and
aptly
got
into
the
character.
The
young
actor
received
critical
acclaim
and
appreciation
for
his
performance
in
the
film,
which
is
an
official
remake
of
the
Hindi
film
Article
15,
starring
Ayushmann
Khurrana.
The
movie
is
said
to
be
based
on
collective
real-life
incidents.
The
movie
deals
with
the
abduction
of
three
tribal
girls
out
of
whom,
two
are
found
dead
and
a
girl
missing.
The
film
delves
deeper
into
the
issues
like
extortion,
discrimination,
sexual
offenses
and
alike,
with
the
help
of
a
screenplay
that
is
gripping.
Nenjuku
Needhi,
which
was
a
successful
venture
in
Bollywood
was
produced
in
Tamil
by
Boney
Kapoor,
who
has
been
remaking
films
in
Tamil
of
late.
The
latest
Veetla
Vishesham,
Ajith
starrer
Nerkonda
Paarvai
are
examples.
The
action
thriller
which
has
Tanya
Ravichandra,
Sivani
Rajasekhar,
and
others
is
now
ready
for
premiering
on
OTT
platform.
SonyLIV
has
acquired
the
digital
rights
of
the
film
and
will
be
available
for
streaming
from
June
23.
Dhibu
Ninan
Thomas
composed
music
for
the
film
which
is
cinematographed
by
Dinesh
Krishnan.
The
title
of
the
film
was
taken
from
Udhayanidhi
Stalin's
grandfather
and
late
former
Chief
Minister
of
Tamil
Nadu,
M
Karunanidhi's
autobiography.
Scheduled
to
be
released
in
March
2022,
the
movie
is
postponed
due
to
other
big-budget
releases.