Nenjuku Needhi OTT Release Date & Time: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Action Thriller Will Stream On SonyLIV On June 23

Nenjuku Needhi is a political action drama directed by Arunraja Kamaraj

starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aari Arujunan, Tanya Ravichandra, and Shivani Rajasekhar in prominent roles. Udayanidhi Stalin played the role of a government-appointed public servant and aptly got into the character.

The young actor received critical acclaim and appreciation for his performance in the film, which is an official remake of the Hindi film Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

The movie is said to be based on collective real-life incidents. The movie deals with the abduction of three tribal girls out of whom, two are found dead and a girl missing. The film delves deeper into the issues like extortion, discrimination, sexual offenses and alike, with the help of a screenplay that is gripping.

Nenjuku Needhi, which was a successful venture in Bollywood was produced in Tamil by Boney Kapoor, who has been remaking films in Tamil of late. The latest Veetla Vishesham, Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai are examples.

The action thriller which has Tanya Ravichandra, Sivani Rajasekhar, and others is now ready for premiering on OTT platform. SonyLIV has acquired the digital rights of the film and will be available for streaming from June 23.

Dhibu Ninan Thomas composed music for the film which is cinematographed by Dinesh Krishnan.

The title of the film was taken from Udhayanidhi Stalin's grandfather and late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi's autobiography. Scheduled to be released in March 2022, the movie is postponed due to other big-budget releases.