Nenjuku Needhi Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Read Before You Watch The Movie

Nenjuku Needhi is a political action drama directed by Arunraja Kamaraj

starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aari Arujunan, Tanya Ravichandra and Shivani Rajasekhar. The film is ready to hit the screens on May 20. The makers recently released the film's trailer and it is promising. Udayanidhi Stalin aptly got into the character of a cop and emoted expressions impeccably.

The movie is said to be based on collective real-life incidents. Article 15 of the Constitution of India prohibits discrimination on the grounds of caste, race, religion, sex, or birthplace. The film delves deeper into the issues with the help of a screenplay that is gripping.

Nenjuku Needhi is an official remake of the Hindi movie Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was a successful venture in Bollywood. The movie was produced by Boney Kapoor. Dhibu Ninan Thomas composed music for the film which is cinematographed by Dinesh Krishnan.

The title of the film was taken from Udhayanidhi Stalin's grandfather and late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi's autobiography. Scheduled to be released in March 2022, the movie is postponed due to other big-budget releases.

