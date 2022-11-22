Netizens Praise Roja For Becoming A Real Mother To A Girl Who Lost Her Parents!

Former actress Roja is the current Andhra State Tourism and Arts Development Minister. Actress Roja has been elected for the second time in a row as an assembly member from Nagari constituency and is performing well. In 2020, she adopted P Pushpa Kumari, a class 10 student from Tirupati who lost both her parents to the corona virus.

Presently, Pushpakumari scored high marks in class 12th and passed the NEET exam and joined Padmavati Women's College, Tirupati to study medicine. Roja, who is the Andhra Pradesh Tourism and Youth Welfare Development Minister, has announced that she will pay Pushpakumari's entire college fees herself.

Roja, her husband RK Selvamani, children Ansumalika and Krishna Lohit honored Pushpakumari by donning a shawl. The young woman said that her ambition is to provide free medical treatment to the poor in the future and mentioned that no parent of a girl like her should lose her life without access to medical facilities. Netizens have been praising Roja for becoming a real mother to make the girl's dream come true, as said two years ago.

Actress Roja was a leading actress in Tamil cinema. She did many films with top heroes like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. She has acted with leading actors not only in Tamil cinema but also in Telugu cinema. Later she entered into politics and she doing a great job there as well. In the Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government, actress Roja is the Minister for Tourism and Culture and Youth Development.

On the other hand, another recent incident made her the talk of the town again. In order to promote tourism and art, Andhra State Government is organizing art programs across the state to create awareness. In this situation, Roja participated and suddenly danced along with the students who participated in the program held in Tirupati as the minister of that department.

She said, "I was quiet when I was a child. I didn't get such opportunities then. So now when such a space is available, I enjoyed the moment with these children by dancing together with them."

Her dance videos are currently going viral on the internet. At the same time, Roja became an idol for so many youngsters by helping Pushpakumari with entire college fees.