Nidhhi Agerwal To Tie The Knot With Silambarasan After Completing Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

The dating and wedding rumours of Nidhhi Agerwal and Silambarasan don't seem to be fizzling out. Gossipmongers have been churning out 'new updates' on their big day and looks like they have got another one to tattle about. If the latest grapevine is to be believed, the duo will get hitched after Nidhhi completes her shoot for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, her Telugu project opposite Pawan Kalyan.

As per the latest report of DTNext, a source close to the actors revealed that the diva has already moved into Simbu's house and the wedding is likely to take place in April. The source was quoted as saying, "STR is busy shooting for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu while Nidhhi is shooting in full swing for Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan. She will tie the knot with STR post the release of the Telugu film in April."

According to the same report, the duo's parents are quite happy with the alliance and will be soon announcing their wedding date.

Well, it is being said that love blossomed between them on the sets on Eeswaran, wherein they played the lead roles. Reportedly, after dating for a couple of years, the duo finally planned to solemnize their relationship.

Although rumours about their relationship and wedding are spreading like wildfire on the internet, the actors have neither confirmed it nor quashed it.

Workwise, Simbu was previously seen in Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu, which turned out to be a huge success. He is currently working on Vendhu Thanandhathu Kaadu and Pathu Thala. Notably, he is also hosting the OTT edition of Bigg Boss Tamil- Bigg Boss Ultimate.

As for Nidhhi, she has a yet-to-be-titled project with Magizh Thirumeni and Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline.