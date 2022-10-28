Nithya Menen & Parvathy Thiruvothu Share Positive Pregnancy Test; WonderWomen In Brewing?

Actresses Nithya Menen and Parvathy Thiruvothu have shaken their fans through an Instagram post in a unique way, making the announcement of their next film on October 28. Both actresses have posted a picture of a baby's pacifier and a pregnancy test stick showing positive reading on it. While fans have quickly grasped the idea behind, it was a moment of utter shock and laughter thereafter.

Nithya Menen wrote, "And, the Wonder Begins 🤰🏽💜" along with the picture while Parvathy gave her caption as "So. . 🤰🏽The wonder begins ❤️" Both of them have tagged an yet-to-be-active account by the name 'Wonderwomenfilm', on Instagram.

So, now that it is evident that these actresses are working on the film titled Wonderwomen, there are no other details that have been disclosed about this new production. We are yet to know if this is a pan-India project with a multi starrer cast or a subject that is being shot in all major southern languages with different actresses. All other details of Wonderwomen are awaited. Both actresses are native Malayalis and have garnered an adequate fan base among people of other southern states. They are both choosy while coming to picking roles and are strict about substance in the film.

Meanwhile, fans had a great time commenting on their pictures. While some of them expressed shock, others started lecturing them while a few tried in vain to explain that the respective actresses are promoting their next venture. Nithya Menen was last seen in Bheemla Nayak alongside Power star Pawan Kalyan in Telugu and is one of the busiest judges of singing reality shows.

On the other hand, Parvathy was last seen in Mammootty starrer Puzhu and is having about three films under production and a web series with Naga Chaitanya for Amazon Prime Video titled Dootha. Her other film Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum won several National Awards in the latest edition.