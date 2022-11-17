'No Drama Or Negativity. No Jealousy Or Hate' - Ajith Kumar Advices His Fans Through Manager Suresh Chandra?

Ajith Kumar usually gives advice to his fans through his manager Suresh Chandra. Last August, Suresh Chandra had shared a tweet about 'Ringing in ears' from his official Twitter account.

“Protect your ears”

Unconditional love always - Ajith pic.twitter.com/qd543owHDt — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) August 20, 2022

Now actor Ajith Kumar has advised his fans not to be jealous or hate anyone. Thunivu is the 3rd time actor Ajith has acted in the collaboration of Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth after the film Valimai which released last February. The film is based on a bank robbery and has Manju Warrier as the heroine. Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has acquired the theatrical distribution rights of Thunivu. Ghibran composed the songs and background music for the film.

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film as it has been reported that the film will be released for Pongal 2023. Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar regularly gives advice to his fans through his manager Suresh Chandra. Last August, Suresh Chandra, who shared a screenshot, said that Ajith had told him to be careful about 'Ringing in ears'.

In this situation, Suresh Chandra shared another tweet today (November 17, 2022). According to Ajith's 'Live and let live' philosophy, "Surround Yourself With People Who Push You To Do And Be Better. No Drama Or Negativity. Just Higher Goals And Higher Motivation. Good Times And Positive Energy. No Jealousy Or Hate. Simply Bringing Out The Absolute Best In Each Other." said Ajith Kumar with immense love. This tweet has gone viral on the internet. Some netizens on the other hand started trolling this as usual.