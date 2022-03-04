OH NO! Did Dhanush And Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Ignore Each Other At A Recent Party In Chennai?

Kollywood stalwart Dhanush and superstar Rajinikanth's daughter, director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were married for 18 years before they finally decided to call it quits. The duo's divorce became a hot topic of discussion on social media with netizens sharing their own theories. The divorce announcement was made on January 17, when both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa released somewhat similar statements through their Instagram and Twitter handles respectively.

Though there have been rumours that Rajinikanth and Dhanush's father, renowned filmmaker Kasthuri Raja are leaving no stone unturned to mend the estranged couple's marriage and unite them, looks like the duo has decided to finally turn the page. According to reports, recently they were under the same roof for a party, however, they pretended to have not seen each other during the entire time. The party which took place in Chennai, was reportedly hosted by a mutual acquaintance. Though the guests at the party were expecting them to at least exchange formal greetings, things turned out the other way around, as they allegedly ignored each other.

Well, in his statement Dhanush had stressed that he and Aishwaryaa decided to part ways so as to take time to understand each other as individuals. Captioning the statement with emoticons of folded hands, he had written, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the need for privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons Yatra and Linga.