Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu & Sathiya Sothanai Music Director Raghuram Passed Away Due To Motor Neurone Disease

Vidharth and Raveena Ravi Starrer Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu directed by Suresh Sangaiah got great appreciation from film critics and movie buffs. Music director Raghuram composed the brilliant songs and background score for this film. He also composed music for director Suresh Sangaiah's upcoming feature film Sathiya Sothanai featuring Premji in the lead role. Apart from that, he did some music albums and worked as a music programmer for other music composers in the film industry as well.

It seems that he doesn't care much about his health condition for many years. He got affected by motor neurone disease and was undergoing treatment for the same. He also had some problems with his leg and it made him very difficult to walk. He recently got admitted for treatment in a private hospital at Vadapalani, Chennai. His health condition got too worse and he passed away today morning (October 29, 2022). His family members, friends, directors, music composers, lyricists and everyone who know him in the film industry got shocked to hear that he is no more.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Raghuram, our music director of Sathiya Sothanai, he earlier had composed music for Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu and many of Manikandan's short films. A musical genius. Gone too soon. He was ailing for some time with the cruel motor neurone disease but was full of life and wanted to live life to its fullest doing what he loved doing - Music! We are putting the songs out soon Raghu, from Sathiya Sothanai and releasing the film soon too. Will miss you. Your songs will always have us remember you. RIP" posted producer Sameer Bharat Ram from his official Facebook page.