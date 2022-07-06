Pattampoochi OTT Release Date & Time: Sundar C & Jai Starrer Crime Thriller To Stream On Simply South!

Pattampoochi
starring
Sundar
C
and
actor
Jai
in
the
lead
roles
is
a
period
crime
thriller
set
in
the
1980s.
The
plot
revolves
around
a
deadly
serial
killer
played
by
Jai
and
a
police
officer
hell-bent
on
proving
the
accused
as
a
convict.
Sundar
C
played
the
quintessential
cop
in
the
film
presented
by
his
wife,
actress-turned-producer
Kushbu
Sundar.
The
movie
is
reviewed
as
a
loud
and
aimless
attempt
at
telling
a
thriller
story
in
a
bland
narration.
A
few
entertainment
websites
have
reported
that
the
movie
is
silly
and
relies
majorly
on
shock
value.
Jai
played
the
role
of
Sudhakar
AKA
Pattampoochi,
who
is
serving
a
death
sentence
in
the
prison
for
homicide.
He,
however,
tells
a
reporter,
played
by
Honey
Rose,
that
he
is
not
the
accused
in
the
particular
crime
he
is
convicted
for
and
is
rather
the
infamous
serial
killer
who
goes
by
the
name
Pattampoochi.
The
movie
stars
Honey
Rose
Varghese
and
Imman
Annachi
in
other
prominent
roles.
Directed
by
Badri,
who
earlier
worked
as
an
assistant
director
with
Sundar
C,
this
movie
received
a
lukewarm
response
at
the
box
office.
Pattampoochi
is
now
available
for
digital
streaming
on
Simply
South
within
just
15
days
of
its
theatrical
release.
The
movie
will
also
stream
on
Tentkotta
along
with
Simply
South
from
July
8.
Pattampoochi's
music
is
rendered
by
Navneeth
Sundar
and
cinematography
is
handled
by
E
Krishnasamy.
Fenny
Oliver
edited
the
film.