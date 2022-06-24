Pattampoochi Twitter Review: Sundar C-Jai's Action Thriller Has Hit The Screens & Twitterati Have This To Say!

Pattampoochi is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the 1980s where a serial killer and an honest police officer were involved in a cat and mouse game. Directed by Badri Narayanan, the movie depicts Sundar as the cop and Jai in a never-seen-before avatar of a serial killer.

The trailer of Pattampoochi is quite intriguing and the moviegoers have been waiting to watch the film on the silver screen. The day has finally arrived as the movie opened on screens across the world.

The fans of Sundar C and Jai who have watched the movie shared their reviews on it via their Twitter handles.

The movie has Honey Rose Varghese and Imman Annachi among others in prominent roles. Kushboo produced the film which has music by Navneeth Sundar. The Cinematography is handled by E Krishnasamy and Fenny Oliver edited the film.

The film, Pattampoochi is not to be confused with Kamal Haasan starrer Pattampoochi released in the year 1975. Although scheduled to be released in the month of December 2021, Pattampoochi was postponed several times.

