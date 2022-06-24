Pattampoochi Twitter Review: Sundar C-Jai's Action Thriller Has Hit The Screens & Twitterati Have This To Say!

Pattampoochi
is
a
crime
thriller
set
against
the
backdrop
of
the
1980s
where
a
serial
killer
and
an
honest
police
officer
were
involved
in
a
cat
and
mouse
game.
Directed
by
Badri
Narayanan,
the
movie
depicts
Sundar
as
the
cop
and
Jai
in
a
never-seen-before
avatar
of
a
serial
killer.
The
trailer
of
Pattampoochi
is
quite
intriguing
and
the
moviegoers
have
been
waiting
to
watch
the
film
on
the
silver
screen.
The
day
has
finally
arrived
as
the
movie
opened
on
screens
across
the
world.
The
fans
of
Sundar
C
and
Jai
who
have
watched
the
movie
shared
their
reviews
on
it
via
their
Twitter
handles.
Check
them
out
here
---
The
movie
has
Honey
Rose
Varghese
and
Imman
Annachi
among
others
in
prominent
roles.
Kushboo
produced
the
film
which
has
music
by
Navneeth
Sundar.
The
Cinematography
is
handled
by
E
Krishnasamy
and
Fenny
Oliver
edited
the
film.
The
film,
Pattampoochi
is
not
to
be
confused
with
Kamal
Haasan
starrer
Pattampoochi
released
in
the
year
1975.
Although
scheduled
to
be
released
in
the
month
of
December
2021,
Pattampoochi
was
postponed
several
times.
Stay
tuned
to
this
page
for
the
full
movie
review
of
Sundar
C
and
Jai's
crime
thriller
Pattampoochi.