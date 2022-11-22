Pattathu Arasan Promotions: Rajkiran Reveals The Reason Behind Thala Ajith's Back Pain

Rajkiran is starring in the upcoming film Pattathu Arasan, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on Nov 25. The team is promoting the film quite actively, and in a recent interview, Rajkiran spoke about Thala Ajith.

Rajkiran and Ajith acted together in the film Kireedam, where Ajith acted as Rajkiran's son. The host asked Rajkiran to talk about a few things that Ajith shared with him during the film's shooting.

Rajkiran said, "More than him sharing things with me, there are things that I understood about him from what I observed. So, once he was walking back and forth during a shot break. He was walking for a long time, and he didn't sit at all. It struck me as odd and different and I was curious. I had known about his bone injuries and surgery and everything, so I was worried. I asked him, 'Why don't you sit down? You have been walking for quite a long time.' I was assuming maybe it could be for him to walk for long durations."

Rajkiran continued, "I came to know that the reason he was walking was that it hurt him when he sits. He was not able to tolerate the pain he felt when he sat. He said, 'It hurts when I sit. That's why I'm walking. You please be comfortable.' I felt very bad for him. I said 'Son, why don't you discuss this with the producer, Suresh Balaji. He cares about you and respects you. Maybe you could rest for a few days if it could help.' He replied saying 'Sir, you see my pain in person here. So you feel this way. But Balaji sir has sent all the artists and the crew. He would face difficulties if there is a delay. I don't want him to worry about anything because of me.' That is the kind of dedication he has toward work."