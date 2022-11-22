Pattathu Arasan Promotions: Rajkiran Shares How Dhanush Once Almost Hit Someone On Sets

Atharvaa's upcoming film Pattathu Arasan, scheduled for a theatrical release on Nov 25, features Rajkiran in a prominent role. He is promoting the film quite actively, with the cast and director, and in a recent interview, he was asked about Dhanush.

Dhanush directed Pa Pandi which features Rajkiran as the lead character. Rajkiran and Dhanush share a familial bond, from the days when Rajkiran introduced the director and Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja in the film En Raasavin Manasile. Rajkiran said that Dhanush looked at Rajkiran as family and that love has grown multifold over time.

Rajkiran shared some incidents from the sets of Pa Pandi, directed by Dhanush, who also played the younger version of Rajkiran in the film. He said "Dhanush, his cinematographer Velraj and the team would usually work very fast. They run around and get things arranged for shot pretty quickly. I have this habit of taking smoke breaks between shots. And before I could take a few puffs the next shot would be ready. I later learned that for all the spots where shots would be taken in the day, Velraj would set up the basic lighting, and only add the details before the shot."

Rajkiran continued "One day, Dhanush saw this and scolded the assistants asking them not to disturb me during breaks. 'Can't you see he is taking a smoke break' he would say. And there was this other incident another day. The shooting locations would be quite compact, and often would be overcrowded with the crew. It's quite common that people push and shove each other unintentionally. Dhanush once saw someone rub against me and almost hit that guy. I'm very dear to Dhanush. He always makes sure I stay protected." Rajkiran said with a smile.

Pattathu Arasan stars Atharvaa Murali, Rajkiran, Ashikaa Ranganath, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, and Jayaprakash among others. The film is directed by Kalavani fame Sarkunam. Ghibran has composed the film's music, and Lokanathan is the film's cinematographer.