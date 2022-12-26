PHOTOS: Which Bigg Boss Tamil Celebrity Of All Seasons Aced Beachwear and Bikinis?

While being closely snuggled in your blanket during the winter, there is no harm in looking for inspirations to ace your swimwear and beachwear during the summer. And who better than celebrities to give us fashion goals to ace for any occasion? Today, let us take inspiration from Tamil Bigg Boss celebrities on how to ace swimwear effortlessly.

Oviya

Earlier this year, Tamil Bigg Boss season 1's most popular contestant Oviya took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of beach photos from her vacation while giving us goals.

Raiza Wilson

Another popular housemate from the first season, Raiza Wilson took to her Instagram space and shared a few photos from her vacation in Goa's Cavelossim. The orange Uniki with chunky chain embellishments is worth spending your money on.

Season 2:

Yashika

Second season of Tamil Bigg Boss' glamorous bomb Yashika Anand has given us fashion goals several times with her Instagram photos. No matter what the occasion is, a scroll through her Instagram feed will give anyone inspiration for their looks. Take a look at her photo in swimwear when she posed for a magazine.

Season 3:

Sherin

Bigg Boss Tamil's third season was one of the most popular seasons of the show with contestants from various fields of the entertainment industry. Shrein, who was one of the contestants, took to her Instagram space and shared a few photos from her vacation in Thailand. And some of them gave us much-needed beach outfit inspirations. Take a look at one of the potos she posted.

Sakshi

Sakshi Aggerwal, who took part in the show's third season made the headlines for several reasons. And after her exit, her spree of taking over the internet did not stop. Take a look when she gave us cues for beachwear. Apart from her fashion inspirations, Sakhsi has also been giving her fans some serious fitness goals.