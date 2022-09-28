Pinju Pinju Mazhai Song Review: Addictive Third Single Lyric Video From Dhanush Starrer Naane Varuvean Is Out

After a long time, a lovely five-minute soulful song in Tamil cinema and it's from the musical genius Yuvan Shankar Raja himself. The flute and veena sustained interlude is so fresh. Yugabharathi's beautiful lyrics and Sid Sriram's soothing warm voice blends well for this brilliant song. This song will be easily added to the heart-warming father-daughter Tamil songs playlist along with the previous hits like 'Anandha Yaazhai', 'Vaa Vaa En Devathaye', 'Kannana Kanney' and others. The lyrics has deep emotions and it pulls at your heartstrings. The ingenious choice of words right from the first line, 'Pinju Pinju Mazhai' is the major key element for the instant addiction to the song.

Actress Indhuja did a major role in Naane Varuvean. In a recent interview to an entertainment portal, she said, "Selvaraghavan Sir is a fantastic actor and he always teaches every actor in his film by performing their roles irrespective of gender. It was a great learning for me. I was not aware of his role in the film and I got hooked with his screen presence after watching the teaser of Naane Varuvean."

The makers of the film worked really hard to deliver a proper emotional connect of raising a girl child and it is too close to reality. As usual, Dhanush just lived his character. The look transformation in his appearance as a father throughout the song right from the birth of the child gives a wholesome experience for the audience.

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu said to a media portal, "I went to director Selvaraghavan's house and gave him a tight hug immediately after watching this masterpiece film Naane Varuvean. I gave him my word for doing another film in his direction. I also told Dhanush that this film will be another big milestone in your career."

Coming back to this wonderful melody, the sensational singer Sid Sriram surprised us by joining hands with the terrific Dhanush, Yuvan and Selvaraghavan combo. Another father-daughter song which is going to be a massive hit. Amazing composition and lyrics!

Click here to watch the lyric video