Pisasu 2 Second Single Is Out: Nenjai Kelu Is Sad And Dreamy!

Mysskin and Andrea's Horror flick Pisasu 2 is releasing on August 31. The team had stated that the film's second single 'Nenjai Kelu' will be released on August 25.

Karthik Raja, who is best known for his chartbusters in Ullasam, Kadhala Kadhala, and Dumm Dumm Dumm, has composed the music for Pisasu 2. Nenjai Kelu has been sung by Priyanka NK of Super Singer fame. The lyrics have been penned by Kabilan.

The song is dreamy and it slowly pulls you away from reality as it unravels. It calms you down and lets you sink into the depth of the song, and a bittersweet cloud collects above your head. It would not be Mysskin's creation if it didn't introduce a void in your mind as you experience it.

'Nenjai Kelu' has been released as a music video, featuring Andrea and singer Priyanka NK. The two women are shown walking along a beach. It somehow feels like the two of them are maybe in different dimesions are something.

What would one typically do on a beach? Pick up shells, stand in the water facing the ocean, sit on the sand, and watch crabs. Andrea does the same. She eventually lies down on the sand, exhausted. The shot transitions into a guitar lying on the sand instead of her. I couldn't understand what it meant, but it caught my eye for some reason.

Follow this link to watch the video!

Karthik Raja's instrumentals are so simple that you don't get surprised by them. They rise and fall smoothly, predictably, and ease you into the emptiness he is trying to pull you into.

There is one shot where a dog twists uncomfortably as the wave touches him, and there is a rewound shot showing the waves pulling back from the rocks they just hit. Mysskin's face immediately shows up in your head.

The song has 'Mysskin' written all over it.