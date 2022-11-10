‘Please Don’t Ask For Updates About My Film During Its Making Process’ - Silambarasan TR Requests His Fans

The 50th day celebration event of the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was held yesterday (November 9, 2022) at Sathyam Theater in Chennai. Speaking at the event, Silambarasan said, "I had a fear before the release of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Because there are no commercial features in it. I played the role of Muthu in this. But my fans proved their support for such a different kind of cinema."

Speaking further, Silambarasan said, "While the film is being made, fans keep asking for updates. When you keep asking for updates like that, chances are high for us to make some wrong decisions due to pressure. My first priority is always to make my fans happy with my films. So please give it some time."

Earlier, to celebrate the 50-day run of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu directed by Gautham Menon and starring actor Simbu, the movie team released an exclusive 50th day poster and shared their happiness. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh on behalf of Vels Film International, after many years director Gautham Menon-actor Simbu's film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was released. After the 2016 film Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, this is the third time they have teamed up, so the film was released amidst great anticipation of the fans.

Starring Siddhi Idnani opposite actor Simbu, the film featured Radhika, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav and Angelina Abraham in lead roles. AR Rahman composed the songs and original background score of the film. All the songs were well received by the fans even before the release of the film.

Silambarasan - Gautham Vasudev Menon - AR Rahman team reunited for the 3rd time with this film after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. After a grand trailer, music launch and a massive promotional campaign, the film released on September 15, 2022 in theaters worldwide. It was a gangster film and a bit different from the usual Gautham Menon films. Living up to the expectations of the fans, Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu became a blockbuster hit and went on to garner huge collections at the box office. At this stage, 50 days have passed since the release of the film, and to mark it, the film crew has been given a souvenir.