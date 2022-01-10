Pongal 2022 Special Movies On Television: Jai Bhim, Annaatthe And Other Tamil Films To Be Telecast

Pongal is going to be a low key affair for the Tamil cinema aficionados, at least after the release postponement of Ajith's Valimai. Though the film was expected to hit the theatres coinciding with the festival, the makers had to defer the release owing to the spike in new COVID-19 cases. As per the latest COVID-19 protocols in Tamil Nadu, theatres will be functioning with 50% occupancy, and night curfew in force. However, Sasikumar-Madonna Sebastian's Kombu Vatcha Singamda, Prabhu Deva's Thael, Ashwin Kumar's Enna Solla Pogirai and Sathish's Naai Sekar will be making it to theatres this Pongal.

Despite multiple releases on the occasion of Pongal, the festivity is surely going to be a muted affair as strict restrictions are already imposed at various parts of Tamil Nadu. Well, worry not as you can be indoors and still enjoy a lot of films that are going to hit television on the occasion. Yes, you heard us right!

Films like Annaatthe and Jai Bhim, which were the front runners in theatres and OTT respectively during the occasion of Diwali 2021, will soon be arriving on the mini-screens. The previous year's Pongal winner Master will also be hitting this time on TV.

Most of the OTT releases including Sarpatta Parambarai, Netrikann and Anabelle Sethupathi will also be out on the mini-screens. One of the controversial films of the year, Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam can also be watched on TV on the occasion.

Check out the complete list of movies to watch this Pongal!

Sun TV

• Annaatthe

• Master

• Raajavamsam

Kalaignar TV

• Aranmanai 3

• Jai Bhim

• Sarpatta Parambarai

Vijay TV

• Netrikann

• Annabelle Sethupathi

Colors

• Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam

Zee TV

• Dikkiloona

• Thalaivi