Ponni Nadhi Singer Bamba Bakiya Passes Away At 49

After his continuous collaboration with AR Rahman, fans were looking for more from Bamba Bakiya and his recent release 'Ponni Nadhi' from Ponniyin Selvan has been much celebrated. The 49-year-old talented singer passed away in Chennai, this morning (September 2).

Bakiyaraj AKA Bamba Bakiya, had revealed in a recent interview that AR Rahman named him after the Sufi singer Bamba, whose voice was used as a reference for the 'Pullinangal' song from 2.0 which was sung by Bakiyaraj, and hence the name Bamba Bakiya. Bakiya had often donned costumes inspired by the Sufi singer.

He had also spoken about some independent albums and sounded quite excited about those projects. He mentioned the creative liberty that comes with working on independent projects.

Talking about artists he would love to sing for, he had mentioned that he was looking forward to singing for Ajith as he had already sung Simtaangaran for Vijay in Sarkar.

Bakiya spoke highly of lyricist Vivek in the interview. He said that Vivek had written the song 'Kaalame' from Bigil amazingly well, and it brought tears to his eyes when he sang it.

This is what Vivek tweeted after the unfortunate demise of the singer.

"It's shocking. A great singer is no more. Pullinangal will always resonate in our ears. Working with him in Kaalame n Simtangaran is a special experience.

My thought goes out to his family and @arrahman sir."

Actor Karthi, star of the film Ponniyin Selvan featuring in 'Ponni Nadhi' sung by Bamba Bakiya, tweeted, "Really saddened by the sudden demise of Bamba Bakiya. I pray that his family and friends have the strength to bear this huge loss. #RIPBambaBakiya"