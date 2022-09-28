Ponniyin Selvan 1 Advance Booking: Chennaiites Fight For IMAX Tickets

Ponniyin Selvan 1 became available for advance booking a couple of days back. Some screens opened immediately and some others waited out. The film has been made with great care, and is expected to be a visual treat and people are excited about watching this in IMAX.

The issue is Chennai has only two IMAX screens. One in Palazzo Cinemas in the Forum Mall, and the other one is a part of Luxe Cinemas, in the Phoenix Market city. However, the demand for IMAX tickets was huge. Apart from the IMAX screens, there was a high demand for the PXL screen in PVR in the VR mall as well, due to above its average screen size.

Industry trackers had tweeted about this and explained how its likely that most multiplexes, especially the IMAX screens would open up with only a few seats left, due to bulk booking.

Booking opened up late in the night around 11 and 12. The official sites of SPI cinemas that own Palazzo, and the official PVR website didn't show booking option in them. However, the ticket booking platforms such as Book My Show and PayTM provided booking option for these screens. The seats filled up pretty fast within minutes. Even for those who were patiently waiting for hours, it was difficult to book in IMAX for the weekend.

Rumours were that because celebrities had blocked up decent seats in important screens, they were not available for the public. People were also complaining on twitter about how the websites need to have better infrastructure and not rely on third party apps for booking. Although these are quite common during big releases, this time the disappointment has been a bit intense. Considering the rush for advance booking, the film is likely to break some box office records post release.