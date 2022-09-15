Ponniyin Selvan: 1 Audio Launch: Date, TV Timings And Live Streaming Details

Legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus, touted as one of his dream projects, Ponniyin Selvan, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release all over the world on September 30. The historic epic, which has a stellar cast and an exceptional crew is making the right sounds ahead of its release.

As part of the pre-release events, the film's trailer was launched a couple of days ago in Chennai. The film's cast and crew made a regal appearance for the star-studded event. The makers of the film are now gearing up for an even more spectacular event for releasing the film's soundtrack composed by none other than AR Rahman.

The entire audio launch event will be streamed live on Sun TV on September 25 from 3 pm. Catch the stars of the film in their best form celebrating and taking pride in being part of such historic film.

The story of Ponniyin Selvan is about the early days of Arunmozhi Varman, who went on to become the great emperor of the Chola dynasty, revered as Rajaraja Chola 1.

The movie, which will have two parts, stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R Parthiban. The great Chola empire's story was brought to life by National Award winner Thota Tharani, who worked on the project as Production Designer. The film's cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman and editing is taken care of by A Sreekar Prasad, both who have won several state and national awards for their previous work.

The film was shot extensively on specially erected huge sets at film cities in Hyderabad and Chennai. The team also travelled to Thailand to shoot few sequences for the film.