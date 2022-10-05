Ponniyin Selvan 1 Day 5 Box Office Collection: Tuesday's Collection Higher Than Monday's Numbers

Ponniyin
Selvan
1
is
doing
amazingly
well
at
the
box
office.
The
film
has
grossed
over
Rs.
250
Crore
so
far
worldwide.
The
film's
net
All
India
collection
was
about
Rs.
130
Crore
for
the
first
four
days.
Early
estimates
for
the
fifth
day
suggest
a
net
of
about
Rs.
23
Crore
in
India.
Day
1:
Rs.
36.5
Crore
Day
2:
Rs.
34.5
Crore
Day
3:
Rs.
39
Crore
Day
4:
Rs.
20
Crore
Day
5:
Rs.
23
Crore
(Early
Estimates)
The
prince
of
the
Vaanar
Clan,
Vandhiyathevan,
is
followed
on
his
journey
in
Ponniyin
Selvan
1.
He
is
a
soldier
in
the
Crown
Prince's
army
and
he
has
lost
his
ancestral
reign
generations
ago.
Karthi,
who
portrays
Vandhiyathevan,
is
a
perfect
fit
for
the
flirtatious,
humorous,
and
tenacious
role
he
is
playing.
Vikram
portrays
Crown
Prince
Aditha
Karikalan,
an
eccentric
and
wounded
warrior
who
is
attempting
to
move
past
a
heartbreak.
Some
of
the
story's
main
protagonists
are
the
royal
siblings
of
the
Chola
kingdom
in
the
tenth
century.
The
oldest,
Karikalan,
has
a
brother,
Arulmozhi,
and
a
sister,
Kundhavai.
As
political
and
shrewd
as
they
come,
Kundhavai
controls
everything
that
occurs
in
the
realm.
In
his
latter
years,
Arulmozhi
goes
on
to
become
the
fabled
Raja
Raja
Chola.
Nandhini
is
another
important
figure
in
the
narrative.
Next
to
the
monarch
and
the
princes,
she
is
the
spouse
of
the
most
powerful
political
figure
in
the
realm.
People
frequently
make
fun
of
their
marriage
due
to
the
age
difference.
She
frequently
is
at
odds
with
the
princess,
and
keeps
us
guessing
about
her
true
agenda.
The
rivalry
between
the
two
women
is
what
drives
the
plot
forward.