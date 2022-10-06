Ponniyin Selvan 1 Day 6 Box Office Collection: Sustains Numbers Through The Weekdays

Ponniyin
Selvan
1
is
maintaining
steady
numbers
at
the
box
office.
The
film
is
fast
approaching
a
net
collection
of
Rs.
200
Crore.
The
film's
net
All
India
collection
was
more
than
Rs.
150
Crore
for
the
first
five
days.
Early
estimates
for
the
sixth
day
suggest
a
net
of
about
Rs.
20
Crore
in
India.
Day
1:
Rs.
36.5
Crore
Day
2:
Rs.
34.5
Crore
Day
3:
Rs.
39
Crore
Day
4:
Rs.
20
Crore
Day
5:
Rs.
23
Crore
Day
6:
Rs.
20
Crore
(Early
Estimates)
The
film
stars
Karthi
as
Vandhiyathevan,
Trisha
as
Kundhavai,
Aishwarya
Rai
as
Nandhini,
Vikram
as
Aditha
Karikalan,
and
Jayam
Ravi
as
Arulmozhi.
The
supporting
cast
includes
Kishore,
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
Vikram
Prabhu,
Prakash
Raj,
Rahman,
R.
Parthiban,
Jayachitra,
and
Lal.
Ponniyin
Selvan
1
is
written
by
the
team
of
three
including
Jayamohan,
Maniratnam,
and
Ilango
Kumaravel,
and
directed
by
Maniratnam.
AR
Rahman
has
composed
the
film's
songs
and
background
score.
The
film's
music
has
been
a
lot
of
praise
and
is
being
celebrated.
Editor
Sreekar
Prasad
has
kept
the
pace
of
the
film
crisp
and
neat.
Ravi
Varman
has
helmed
the
camera
for
this
historical
fiction.
He
has
ensured
that
Maniratnam
brand
doesn't
go
amiss
in
the
visuals.
The
things
that
make
a
Maniratnam
film
look
like
his
film,
have
worked
extremely
well
in
this
project.