Ponniyin Selvan 1 Day 7 Box Office Collection; The Film Enters Rs.300-Crore Club

Ponniyin
Selvan
1
has
successfully
stepped
into
the
300
Crore
club
after
its
first
week
run
at
the
box
office.
The
film
has
grossed
over
Rs.
300
Crore
worldwide.
This
is
the
second
Tamil
film
this
year,
following
Vikram,
to
enter
the
300
Crore
club.
The
film's
net
All
India
collection
was
more
than
Rs.
170
Crore
for
the
first
six
days.
Early
estimates
for
the
sixth
day
suggest
a
net
of
about
Rs.
11.5
Crore
in
India.
The
first
week's
net
collection
amounts
to
over
Rs.
180
Crore.
The
film's
net
collection
is
expected
to
cross
Rs.
200
Crore
this
weekend.
Day
1:
Rs.
36.5
Crore
Day
2:
Rs.
34.5
Crore
Day
3:
Rs.
39
Crore
Day
4:
Rs.
20
Crore
Day
5:
Rs.
23
Crore
Day
6:
Rs.
20
Crore
Day
7:
Rs.
11.5
Crore
(Early
Estimates)
The
numbers
have
significantly
dropped
on
Thursday
compared
to
the
first
three
days
of
the
week.
The
collection
might
increase
again
during
the
weekend.
Day
8
numbers
are
likely
to
stay
along
the
lines
of
Day
7
numbers,
probably
lesser,
somewhere
around
Rs.
10
Crore
maybe.
Kamal
Haasan,
Vikram,
and
Karthi
had
recently
attended
a
press
meet,
to
keep
the
energy
alive.
Kamal
Haasan
has
been
actively
involved
in
the
film's
promotions
right
from
the
beginning.
He
had
attended
the
trailer
launch
event
along
with
Rajinikanth.
He
had
offered
to
voice
the
introduction
note
for
the
film.
He
has
continued
to
extend
his
support
and
efforts
for
the
epic.