Ponniyin Selvan 1 Fans Can't Keep Calm As The Film Is Now Available For Prime Video Subscribers!

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is one of the most prestigious films for the Tamilians. The movie, touted as the dream project of maverick director Mani Ratnam is based on the literary work of the award winner writer Kalki Krishnamurthy. Originally a five-volume book, the movie has been in the mind of Mani for more than four decades.

Ponniyin Selvan was finally shot with a stellar cast and made in two parts. The first part was released all over the world in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada on September 30 to super hit to mixed reviews.

PS 1's digital streaming rights were bought by OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for a whopping amount of Rs 200 Crore. The movie, which was earlier made available for pay per view is now finally available for the subscribers to watch at their leisure.

The movie charts the rise of the great Chola kingdom and speaks about Aditya Karikalan, played by Vikram and Arunmozhi Varman, played by Jayam Ravi. The movie's screenplay is written with utmost care to throw light on each and every character the movie contained, without having to compromise on the originality of the novel.

Aishwarya Rai played a dual role in the film as Mooga rani and Nandini. Trisha played the warrior princess Kundavai, Sobhita Dhulipala played Vanathi, the love interest of Arunmozhi Varman. Aishwarya Lekshmi played another important role in the film. However, the movie is narrated through Karthi's character called Vandiyadevan, which is crucial to the entire plot. All the actors have lived in their characters and received appreciation for their efforts.

PS 1 became the most successful film pushing behind Kamal Haasan's Vikram in the year 2022, in Tamil Nadu, commercially. It stood as the highest grosser at the box office.

The film stars Jayaram, Rahman, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, and Prakash Raj among others in crucial roles. AR Rahman scored the film's music, and Ravi Varman cranked the camera. Thota Tharani worked as the Production Designer, and A Sreekar Prasad edited the film. The second part of the film will likely hit the screens for the summer of 2023.