Ponniyin Selvan 1 Fans Can't Keep Calm As The Film Is Now Available For Prime Video Subscribers!

Ponniyin
Selvan
1
is
one
of
the
most
prestigious
films
for
the
Tamilians.
The
movie,
touted
as
the
dream
project
of
maverick
director
Mani
Ratnam
is
based
on
the
literary
work
of
the
award
winner
writer
Kalki
Krishnamurthy.
Originally
a
five-volume
book,
the
movie
has
been
in
the
mind
of
Mani
for
more
than
four
decades.
Ponniyin
Selvan
was
finally
shot
with
a
stellar
cast
and
made
in
two
parts.
The
first
part
was
released
all
over
the
world
in
Tamil,
Telugu,
Malayalam,
Hindi,
and
Kannada
on
September
30
to
super
hit
to
mixed
reviews.
PS
1's
digital
streaming
rights
were
bought
by
OTT
giant
Amazon
Prime
Video
for
a
whopping
amount
of
Rs
200
Crore.
The
movie,
which
was
earlier
made
available
for
pay
per
view
is
now
finally
available
for
the
subscribers
to
watch
at
their
leisure.
The
movie
charts
the
rise
of
the
great
Chola
kingdom
and
speaks
about
Aditya
Karikalan,
played
by
Vikram
and
Arunmozhi
Varman,
played
by
Jayam
Ravi.
The
movie's
screenplay
is
written
with
utmost
care
to
throw
light
on
each
and
every
character
the
movie
contained,
without
having
to
compromise
on
the
originality
of
the
novel.
Aishwarya
Rai
played
a
dual
role
in
the
film
as
Mooga
rani
and
Nandini.
Trisha
played
the
warrior
princess
Kundavai,
Sobhita
Dhulipala
played
Vanathi,
the
love
interest
of
Arunmozhi
Varman.
Aishwarya
Lekshmi
played
another
important
role
in
the
film.
However,
the
movie
is
narrated
through
Karthi's
character
called
Vandiyadevan,
which
is
crucial
to
the
entire
plot.
All
the
actors
have
lived
in
their
characters
and
received
appreciation
for
their
efforts.
PS
1
became
the
most
successful
film
pushing
behind
Kamal
Haasan's
Vikram
in
the
year
2022,
in
Tamil
Nadu,
commercially.
It
stood
as
the
highest
grosser
at
the
box
office.
The
film
stars
Jayaram,
Rahman,
Parthiban,
Lal,
Vikram
Prabhu,
and
Prakash
Raj
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
AR
Rahman
scored
the
film's
music,
and
Ravi
Varman
cranked
the
camera.
Thota
Tharani
worked
as
the
Production
Designer,
and
A
Sreekar
Prasad
edited
the
film.
The
second
part
of
the
film
will
likely
hit
the
screens
for
the
summer
of
2023.