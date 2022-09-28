Ponniyin Selvan 1 First Review: A Decent Historical Saga With Some Twists & Clap-Worthy Moments

Ponniyin
Selvan
1!
As
the
nation
eagerly
awaits
the
historical
fiction
by
Mani
Ratnam,
an
early
review
has
dropped
on
Twitter.
Umair
Sandhu,
a
self-proclaimed
film
critic,
and
an
overseas
censor
board
member
has
tweeted
the
"first
review"
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
1,
and
here
is
what
it
says.
"First
Review
#PS1
!
Amazing
Cinematic
Saga
with
Terrific
Production
Designing
&
VFX
!
#ChiyaanVikram
&
#Karthi
Stole
the
Show
all
the
way.
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan
is
Back
&
looking
Stunning
!
Overall,
A
Decent
Historical
Saga
with
some
twists
&
Clap
worthy
moments."
Umair
Sandhu
has
given
the
film
three
stars.
The
film
releases
worldwide
on
September
30.
It
is
directed
by
Mani
Ratnam,
and
is
based
on
the
novel
Ponniyin
Selvan.
Writer
Jayamohan
and
actor
Elango
Kumaravel
have
worked
as
writers
for
the
film.
The
film's
songs
and
the
background
score
have
been
composed
by
AR
Rahman.
The
film
stars
Aishwarya
Rai,
Vikram,
Trisha,
Karthi,
Jayam
Ravi,
and
Aishwarya
Lekshmi
as
primary
characters.
Ponniyin
Selvan
1
follows
the
journey
of
Vallavarayan
Vandhiyathevan
as
he
carries
messages
from
the
crown
prince
of
the
Chola
Kingdom,
to
the
King,
and
the
Prince's
siblings.
We
come
across
both
fictional
and
real
moments
from
history
as
we
travel
with
the
protagonist
on
his
road
trip.
We
meet
interesting
characters
and
exciting
plot
twists
as
move.