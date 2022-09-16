Ponniyin Selvan 1: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus's Digital And Satellite Rights Price!

Director
Mani
Ratnam's
upcoming
prestigious
historical
drama,
Ponniyin
Selvan:
1
is
gearing
up
for
a
grand
theatrical
release
all
over
the
world
on
September
30.
The
movie,
which
has
a
stellar
cast,
has
music
by
Oscar
Award
winner
AR
Rahman.
The
makers
of
the
film
have
also
planned
a
huge
audio
release
event
in
a
couple
of
days.
Ponniyin
Selvan
is
based
on
the
most
famous
Tamil
literature-
a
novel
by
Kalki
Krishnamurthy
by
the
same
name.
The
movie
stars
Chiyaan
Vikram,
Jayam
Ravi,
Karthi,
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan,
Trisha,
Sobhita
Dhulipala,
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
Vikram
Prabhu,
Prabhu,
Prakash
Raj,
and
Jayaram
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Ahead
of
the
film's
theatrical
release,
the
digital
streaming
rights
and
satellite
rights
updates
have
surfaced
in
the
Kollywood
circle.
Ponniyin
Selvan
will
have
two
parts
and
OTT
giant
Amazon
Prime
Video
is
said
to
have
bagged
the
digital
streaming
rights
for
an
amount
of
Rs
100
Crore.
Similarly,
Sun
TV
is
said
to
have
bought
the
TV
telecast
rights
of
the
first
part
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
for
about
Rs
25
Crore.
The
information
is
based
on
a
few
reports
carried
out
by
entertainment
websites
and
twitter
pages.
However,
an
official
statement
from
the
makers
of
the
film
is
awaited.
The
story
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
is
about
Arunmozhi
Varman,
who
rises
to
take
over
the
Chola
kingdom
as
its
emperor,
who
is
later
known
as
Rajaraja
Chola
1.
Vikram
is
playing
the
role
of
Aditya
Karikalan
and
Aishwarya
Rai
is
playing
a
dual
role
as
a
mother
and
daughter.
Jayam
Ravi
is
portraying
Arunmozhi
Varman
and
Karthi
as
Vallavaraiyan
Vandiyadevan.
Trisha
is
playing
Kundavai.
The
movie's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Ravi
Varman
and
A
Sreekar
Prasad
worked
on
the
project
as
its
editor.
National
Award
winner
Thota
Tharani
worked
as
the
film's
Production
Designer.
Mani
Ratnam's
Madras
Talkies
and
Lyca
Productions
bankrolled
the
film.