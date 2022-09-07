Ponniyin Selvan 1 Music Review: AR Rahman Comes Up With An Energetic And Enthusiastic Sound Track

The grand audio launch and trailer release function of Ponniyin Selvan 1 got over last night. The much-awaited event was delayed a bit and the trailer which was supposed to drop by 9 pm, came by much later. The songs, however, were made available on Spotify earlier.

'Ponni Nadhi' and 'Chola Chola' had been released as singles before the audio launch event. We have been listening to the two songs for weeks now.

'Ponni Nadhi' has been sung by AR Rahman, AR Raihanah, and Bamba Bakiya (late). The song is likely to be an introduction to Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, spanning across his journey carrying messages to the royalty.

'Chola Chola' has been sung by Sathya Prakash, Nakul Abhyankar, and VM Mahalingam. The song is a victory anthem, featuring Vikram as Karikalan.

Four more songs dropped yesterday namely, 'Alaikadal', 'Devaralan Attam', 'Sol', and 'Ratchasa Maamane.'

'Alaikadal' is likely to be the Poonguzhali song. Aishwarya Leksmhi plays Poonguzhali in the film. The bold and smart boatwoman surfs the seas on her small boat, with no fear of the ocean's threats. She has this song that she sings when she is rowing all alone. The book has a couple of verses for this song, starting with the word 'Alaikadal.' The rest of the lyrics, however, differ, but that does not change how soulful the song is to the ears. Antara Nandhi has sung the song written by Siva Ananth.

'Deveralan Attam' has been sung by Yogi Shekar, and written by Ilango Krishnan, who has written the two singles that were released. The song has high energy and a spooky undertone going through it. The song should be from a sequence where a play is staged. The sequence has a violent battle scene portrayed on stage as per the story.

'Raatchasa Maamaney' has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Palakkad Sriram, and Mahesh Vinayakam. The song has a peppy prelude and Shreya Ghoshal sounds as fresh as she sounded decades back. The song is said to be for a play based on the Kamsan-Krishnan story, inside the main plot.

'Sol" has been sung by Rakshita Suresh, and written by Krithika Nelson. The song is said to be a conversation between Kundhavai and Vanathi, about the guy of Vanathi's dreams. Trisha plays Kundhavai, and Sobhita Dhulipala plays Vanathi.

The album overall manages to satisfy the thirst for Ponniyin Selvan 1's musical identity. The pick of the album would surely be 'Alaikadal.'