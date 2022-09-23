Ponniyin Selvan 1 Promotions: Controversial Questions And The Team's Comebacks

Ponniyin Selvan 1's cast and crew have been busy promoting their film, and they have been attending press meets and organizing events. Some interesting questions were asked during these promotions and the team has been giving interesting comments in response. Let's take a look at some of these questions and the comebacks. The exchanges have been translated from Tamil.

Question: In the Tamil version of the trailer, Jayaram's character Azhwarkadiyan says "Ayyayo," and in other versions of the trailer in the same shot he says "Narayana." Why is the Tamil version different?

Mani Ratnam's Answer: Narayana, Do I have to answer these questions? Well, in the film he says Narayana quite often. You won't miss it. Don't worry!

Question: Although these are distinct movies, comparisons are bound to happen with Bahubali and PS1. How would you differentiate the two?

Karthi's Answer: Bahubali had more graphics, and sets, when it came to filming locations. PS 1 would have more real locations as Mani Sir was keen on finding actual palaces and forests for filming. That would be a major difference.

Question: Why was Vairamuthu ignored?

Mani Ratnam's Answer: No doubt, Vairamuthu is a great poet. But we have to consider new talents and bring them forward so that we can experience fresh creations. Vairamuthu is not the only Tamil poet.

Question: People are talking about valuing our language, but you had mentioned during promotions, that you found it difficult to speak in pure Tamil. Do you think that the comment's healthy?

Trisha's Answer: I said it was difficult to speak Senthamizh (Old Tamil), which I am sure most actors would have found difficult, except maybe one or two, like Parthiban sir. I'm sure even you will need some time and effort to speak Senthamizh.