Ponniyin Selvan 1 Star Cast Remuneration Details Are Something You Don't Want To Miss!

Director Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, a magnum opus surrounding the Chola Kingdom, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is about to hit the silver screen all over the world on September 30. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also, this star-studded film is the first Tamil film to be released in IMAX.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on the literary work of Kalki Krishnamurthy by the same name. Many stalwarts of Tamil industry tried to convert it into a film for several decades, but it was only realized now. Mani Ratnam wanted to depict the entire novel in a single film but due to the scale of the novel, the movie was later decided to be made in two parts. PS is said to be one of the dream projects of Mani Ratnam.

Allirajah Subhaskaran produced the venture on an entire budget of Rs 500 Crore for two parts under Lyca Productions banner, in association with Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies. The film demanded a stellar cast, huge production sets, elaborate costumes, jewelry and man power. To bring them all together for a historic film as such is a herculean task in itself.

Ahead of the film's release, the remuneration details of the cast have surfaced. According to the reports from other entertainment websites, Chiyaan Vikram walked away with a sum of Rs 12 Crore, the highest among all. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was paid Rs 10 Crore, Karthi took home Rs 5 Crore, and for the character of Arunmozhi Varman, Jayam Ravi was paid Rs 8 Crore. For Kundavai, Trisha was paid a cheque of Rs 2 crore while Prakash Raj and Aishwarya Lekshmi were paid Rs 1.5 crore each.

AR Rahman scored the film's soundtrack, and the film's dialogues were written in Tamil by B Jeyamohan and Tanikella Bharani in Telugu. Mani Ratnam, and Elango Kumaravel worked on the film's screenplay. The movie was cinematographed by Ravi Varman, and edited by A Sreekar Prasad. Dil Raju is distributing the movie in two Telugu states.