Ponniyin Selvan 1 Trailer: Netizens Go Gaga Over Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus

Ponniyin Selvan 1 audio launch and trailer release event happened yesterday (September 6). There was a considerable delay in the trailer release, causing a bit of a disappointment. The trailer, however, energized us enough to forget everything else. It was a stellar trailer.

The trailer started out with Kamal Haasan's narration and then moved on to introduce the characters. The character introductions were brief and to the point. The interactions between the characters seem intriguing. Overall the trailer managed to live up to the hype.

Watch the Trailer here

The shots in water are so gorgeous that one repeatedly gets reminded that this is a Mani Ratnam movie. The acting is grounded and the visuals are stunning, as you would expect from Mani Ratnam.

The sound design is precise and efficient and drags you into the world of Ponniyin Selvan. The CG works are mildly obvious in certain shots, however, the general quality of visual effects is great, and one has to keep in mind the budget restrictions before immediately comparing this with Hollywood productions of the same category.

Those who have read the books would have surely missed seeing Poonguzhali in the trailer. She does appear in one or two shots, but the frames move so fast that you might not even have noticed her presence in the trailer. Hopefully, this is not the case in the film, and her role is justified in the script.

The scene where Arulmozhi and Vandiyadevan stand together fighting in a ship that has caught fire, is an epic scene, and it has come out very well. Brings us the exact feeling of having read that scene. The book, in many instances, shied away from describing action sequences in detail, but the film has explored the action side of the story sufficiently, judging from the trailer.

The unreal excitement toward this project has only gotten amplified by this trailer, and we eagerly continue to await the film's release. The success of this project is crucial as this could lead way to more novel adaptations, and more historical fiction from the industry.

Here are some tweets describing how netizens felt about Ponniyin Selvan 1 Trailer:

