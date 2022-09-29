Ponniyin Selvan-1 Twitter Review: Netizens Pour In Their Opinions On Mani Ratnam's Epic Period Film

The
most
awaited
historic
film
based
on
the
popular
novel
Ponniyin
Selvan,
written
by
Kalki
Krishnamurthy,
Ponniyin
Selvan-1,
directed
by
Mani
Ratnam
hit
the
screens
amid
huge
expectations,
excitement,
and
curiosity
on
September
30.
People
of
Tamil
Nadu
as
well
as
others
have
waited
for
this
epic
to
unfold
on
the
silver
screen
for
a
long
time.
The
movie,
which
is
said
to
be
one
of
the
dream
projects
of
Mani
Ratnam,
was
released
in
Telugu,
Hindi,
Malayalam,
and
Kannada
as
well.
Vikram,
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan,
Jayam
Ravi,
Karthi,
Trisha,
Prakash
Raj,
Vikram
Prabhu,
Parthiban,
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
Sobhita
Dhulipala,
Jayaram,
Rahman,
and
R
Sarathkumar
are
a
few
of
the
cast
members
in
this
larger-than-life
drama
film.
A
few
enthusiastic
film
buffs
and
fans
of
the
plethora
of
actors
and
crew
of
the
film
have
shared
their
opinions
on
Twitter
after
watching
the
film
a
bit
earlier
than
the
rest.
Here
are
some
of
their
tweets
you
might
want
to
go
through.
.
.
Oscar
Award-winner
AR
Rahman
reunited
with
Mani
Ratnam
for
this
magnum
opus
and
the
tracks
of
the
film
are
already
a
hit
on
YouTube.
Cinematographer
Ravi
Varman
cranked
the
camera
for
Ponniyin
Selvan
and
the
humongous
sets
laid
for
the
historic
film
are
under
the
supervision
of
another
National
Award-winning
production
designer,
Thota
Tharani.
A
Sreekar
Prasad
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Mani
Ratnam
along
with
Elango
Kumaravel
has
written
the
film's
screenplay.
Dialogues
of
the
film
are
from
B
Jeyamohan's
pen
in
Tamil
and
Tanikella
Bharani's
in
Telugu.
The
movie
is
bankrolled
on
a
whopping
budget
of
Rs
500
Crore
by
Subaskaran
Allirajah
and
Mani
Ratnam
together
under
Lyca
Productions
and
Madras
Talkies
banners
respectively.