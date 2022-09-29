Ponniyin Selvan-1 Twitter Review: Netizens Pour In Their Opinions On Mani Ratnam's Epic Period Film

The most awaited historic film based on the popular novel Ponniyin Selvan, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, Ponniyin Selvan-1, directed by Mani Ratnam hit the screens amid huge expectations, excitement, and curiosity on September 30. People of Tamil Nadu as well as others have waited for this epic to unfold on the silver screen for a long time.

The movie, which is said to be one of the dream projects of Mani Ratnam, was released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada as well.

Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Prakash Raj, Vikram Prabhu, Parthiban, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Rahman, and R Sarathkumar are a few of the cast members in this larger-than-life drama film.

A few enthusiastic film buffs and fans of the plethora of actors and crew of the film have shared their opinions on Twitter after watching the film a bit earlier than the rest. Here are some of their tweets you might want to go through.

Oscar Award-winner AR Rahman reunited with Mani Ratnam for this magnum opus and the tracks of the film are already a hit on YouTube. Cinematographer Ravi Varman cranked the camera for Ponniyin Selvan and the humongous sets laid for the historic film are under the supervision of another National Award-winning production designer, Thota Tharani. A Sreekar Prasad worked as the film's editor. Mani Ratnam along with Elango Kumaravel has written the film's screenplay.

Dialogues of the film are from B Jeyamohan's pen in Tamil and Tanikella Bharani's in Telugu. The movie is bankrolled on a whopping budget of Rs 500 Crore by Subaskaran Allirajah and Mani Ratnam together under Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies banners respectively.